Lady Antlers stay perfect with win over Buda Johnson

BUDA – Another total team effort spurred the Lady Antlers past Buda Johnson 53-35 for another District 26-5A girls’ basketball victory Tuesday at Antler Gym.
With their latest win, the Lady Antlers went to 5-0 for district, and 12-6 overall. Tivy hosts New Braunfels Canyon on New Year’s Eve in search of win number six in a game that starts at 1:30 p.m.
Against the Jaguars, Ashlee Zirkel led in points with 10, as well as having three assists, five deflections, and six steals which are all categories she leads the team in for the season.
Solaya Gorham also had 10 points, and recorded her first blocked shot of the year.
Stella Hendricks had eight points, and Riley Dill showed up with six points, seven rebounds, and a block. Dill is the team’s season leader on the boards and now has half a dozen swatdowns of opponent’s shot attempts.
Emma Schumacher added six points, Reelyn Andreas and Jaida Davis came up with four each, Desiree Abrigo and Amelia Balser got two apiece, and Maddy Fiedler had one.
Tivy played in the Hays Consolidated ISD Tournament over Christmas break before beginning their final 11-game district stretch that includes seven home contests.
Junior Varsity
The Lady Antlers wrapped up a District 26-5A game against Buda Johnson with a 59-38 win.
Kyra Wheatfall’s 19 points led the team, while Reelyn Andreas and Victoria Way had nine each to round out the team’s top trio of scorers.
LADY ANTLERS v BUDA JOHNSON – DEC. 21
TIVY 17 14 13 9 (53)
JOHNSON 8 5 7 15 (35)
TIVY Solaya Gorham 5-0-0-10, Ashlee Zirkel 5-0-0-10, Stella Hendricks 4-0-0-8, Riley Dill 3-0-0-6, Emma Schumacher 2-0-2-6, Jaida Davis 2-0-0-4, Reelyn Andreas 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-2-2, Amelia Balser 1-0-0-2, Maddy Fiedler 0-0-1-1,
JOHNSON Aguirre 4-0-2-10, Snyder 2-0-3-7, Fallon 2-0-2-6, Ybarra 2-0-1-5, Villarreal 2-0-0-4, Soto 1-0-0-2, Martinez 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Tivy 31, Johnson 13
FT’s: Tivy 8-5 (62.5-percent), Johnson 18-9 (50-percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.