Pirates swat Yellowjackets

SABINAL – The Center Point Pirates righted their ship by swatting the Sabinal Yellowjackets 14-8 Friday in non-district football action.
Center Point is 2-1 after the win, which avenged Sabinal’s 29-0 whitewashing of the Pirates last year, and came after a big loss against TMI last week.
Alvaro Bustamante led all Pirates ball carriers with 151 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown. Bustamante put the Pirates on the board on the second quarter when he ran into the endzone with 6:06 to play.
Christian Martinez kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead at halftime.
Braden Watson added six points with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter when he got in from the 11-yard line. Martinez was good on his last PAT. He also starred defensively by intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble.
The Yellowjackets finally got on the scoreboard at the 2:20 mark of the fourth quarter and managed to convert the two-point attempt.
Watson finished with 14 yards rushing and caught a pass for 13 yards. Watson’s catch was the first reception by a Pirate this season.
Alexis Hernandez was limited to 59 yards on 17 carries after rushing for over 100 in the first two games.
The Pirates travel across Kerr County on Friday to play Ingram Tom Moore.
The Warriors won last year’s meeting 51-14.
