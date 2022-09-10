Lady Pirates see win-streak snapped by SA Stacy

In another rematch, Center Point was unable to even the score, and had its winning streak snapped in the process when the Lady Pirates fell to San Antonio Stacey in non-district volleyball Friday at Pirates Gym.
Scores went against Center Point 24-26, 23-25, 24-26, and kept the Lady Pirates winless in two meetings with their former district opponent. Center Point was ever-so-close as well in last month’s Center Point tournament during tight sets favoring Stacey, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25.
Center Point fell to 12-9, and has one more pre-district contest when Utopia visits the Lady Pirates on Friday.
Against the Lady Eagles in the latest meeting, Center Point’ stat leaders were Kaylee Blackledge with eight kills, Blackledge and Maria Diaz serving 12 points each, Blackledge and Toree Beckerson acing three serves apiece. Daniela Fuentes blockedthree shots. Kahly Mendoza posted eight digs and Destiny Johnson assisted 10 times.
Iris Lozano, Beckerson, Fuentes and Johnson also had kills. Beckerson, Mendoza, Lozano, Fuentes and Johnson contributed service points. Fuentes and Lozano aced when serving. Blackledge, Beckerson, Lozano, Diaz, and Fuentes got in some of their own digs. Diaz and Blackledge also assisted.
LADY PIRATES VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Friday, Sep. 9
SA Stacey over Center Point 26-24, 25-23, 26-24
Stat Leaders for CP -- Kills: Kaylee Blackledge 8, Iris Lozano 7, Toree Beckerson 3, Destiny Johnson 4, Daniela Fuentes 1; Aces: Blackledge 3, Beckerson 3, Fuentes 2, Lozano 1; Service Pts: Blackledge 12, Diaz 12, Johnson 11, Beckerson 10, Lozano 5, Kahly Mendoza 4, Fuentes 4; Blocks: Lozano 1, Fuentes 3; Assists: Johnson 10, Diaz 2, Blackledge 1; Digs: Lozano 3, Beckerson 5, Blackledge 2, Mendoza 8, Johnson 2, Diaz 2
