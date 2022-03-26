BOERNE – Hal Peterson Middle School boys’ track and field teams ran, jumped and threw their way to first place finishes in both divisions of a district qualifiers meet held at Boerne ISD Stadium on Thursday.
Spikes eighth grade
The eighth grade Spikes scored 182 points to hold off Boerne South, which had 176. Boerne North had 159 and Medina Valley managed 82.
The Spikes compiled most of their points with a deep team that posted only four first places, but went for five runner-up spots, seven third finishes, eight fourth places, half a dozen fifths and a pair of sixths.
Guy Flores, Tomas Arreola, Rylan Robinett and George Eastland posted gold in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:41 while remaining golds were in field events.
Flores won both the long jump (17-6) and triple jump (36-9 1/2) and Case Land took the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-2.
Land landed a pair of silvers in the hurdles, racing 16.39 in the 100-meter variety and 47.09 in the 300’s. Flores added second in the 200 meters (24.70). Hunter Evans finished second in the 2400 (8:25) and Robinett long jumped 17-5 to finish one inch behind teammate Flores.
Third place race results showed up when Mikkel Piper ran the 400 meters in 57.64, Logan Larranaga was 2:23 in the 800, Easton Brown went 5:24 in the 1600, and the 4x100 relay coming in at 49.14 behind Flores, Arreola, Davis Caraway, and Eastland.
Field events that placed third were Eastland in long jump (17-0), Zach Harder at shotput (38-1/4), and Larranaga pole vaulting 9-0.
Fourth running positions went to Caraway in the 100 (12.07), Braden Honeycutt in the 400 (587.81), Brown in the 2400 (8:40), Stephen Collier in 100 hurdles (18.23) and Piper, Eric Bocanagra Christian Alvarado and Land in the 4x400 (4:03).
Field event fourths came from Anthony Sanchez throwing shot 37-6 1/2, and Collier pole vaulting 8-6.
Fifth places were produced by Robinett in the 100 meters (12.55), Piper in the 200 (25.48), Bocanagra in the 400 (58.77), Evans in the 1600 (5:27), TK Davis in 100 hurdles (18.33) and Sanchez in discus (110-3).
Ethan Farhoudi went 2:29 in the 800 and Jacob Guerra ran 49.80 in the 300 hurdles for HPMS sixth place points.
Spikes seventh grade
The seventh grade Spikes scored 225 points to out-distance Boerne North (192), Boerne South (122) and Medina Valley (60).
Tennyson Mejia paced first place finishers by winning the 800, 1600, and 2400 with respective times of 2:28, 5:45, and 8:48.
Joseph Diaz was also a multiple gold winner when he captured the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles at 17.41 and 48.11, respectively.
Gerardo Delgadillo won the 400 (60.18), and the 4x200 relay with Connor Bloom, Juan Caballero, Wesley Miller and Wesley Maldanado came across in 1:44 for HPMS’ remaining firsts.
Delgadillo had a pair of seconds when he ran the 200 in 25.88 and threw the shot 34-6 1/2. Ethan Sleeper ran just behind Delagdillo in the 400 where he came in at 63.21.
Hudson McDonald was responsible for two silvers when he came across the line in the 100 hurdles at 18.24 and 300’s in 50.17,
Kerth Jackson flinging the discus 103-6, Diaz pole vaulting 8-6, and the 4x100 relay (51.01) and 4x400 (4:16) were also runnerups.
The short relay had Aiden Zavala, Seth Shuler, Wesley Miller and Wesley Maldanado while the longer running tandem consisted of McDonald, Sleeper, Maldanado, and Denton Taylor.
Taylor took two thirds when he ran 63.47 in the 400 meters and 2:32 for the 800.
Other thirds went to Zavala for the 200 (26.15), Evan Batts in the 100 hurdles (18.50), Diaz in long jump (15-9 1/2), and Jackson in shotput (33-11).
Jaimes Cooper had 52.06 for fourth in the 300 hurdles while fourth place field points came from Shuler in long jump (15-7 1/4) and Madden Brooks pole vaulting 7-0.
Delgadillo added to his haul when he was fifth in the 100 meters (12.93), Cabellero did likewise in the 200 (26.41), and Ryan Balser threw discus 84-4 for another fifth.
Sixth places were from Cabellero in the 100 (12.94), Jesus Rodleo in the 2400 (9:42) and again in the 1600 (5:55).
Both teams will be back in the track and field at Antler Stadium, on Wednesday when HPMS hosts the district middle school meet starting at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.