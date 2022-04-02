Villalobos, Beckerson shine at Harper meet

HARPER – Jose Villalobos sprinted his way to a pair of first places in the varsity boys’ division and helped the Pirates finish ahead of six other teams in the standings at Harper’s Longhorn Relays held Thursday.
Villalobos won the 100 meters in a time of 11.17, and took the 200 in 23.48.
Taylor Vela put up second place in the 3200 (11:22), and complimented that with another distance medal when he ran third in the 1600 (5:01).
Derrick Dominguez pole vaulted 10-6 for third, and ran with Villalobos, Hector Cervantes and Alvaro Bustamante on Center Point’s fourth place 4x200 relay (1:36).
Bustamante triple jumped 35-7, and Nick Davidson shotputted 39-6 for fifth places as part of the Pirates haul that amounted to 52 points.
Center Point was ahead of Nueces Canyon (43), Leakey (42), Utopia (12), Ingram (9), Rocksprings (6) and Medina (2) in the standings. Falls City had 169 to win the championship, and the Beavers were followed by Harper (112), Brackett (87), and Junction (85).
Mauricio Gallegos sparked the JV Pirates when he won first in triple jump (37-5), was second in the 100 meters (12.3), third in long jump (16-4), and ran a leg of the third place 4x100 relay. Braden Watson, Tyler Williams and Jose Castaneda joined Gallegos to record 49.98.
Other notable JV Pirates included Jesse Segura taking second in the 1600 (5:45) and 3200 (12:46) and Williams who was second in long jump (16-7 1/2) as well as the 300 hurdles (51.37).
Lady Pirates
Center Point’s Toree Beckerson brought home three first place medals from the Longhorn Relays held Thursday in Harper.
Beckerson won the varsity girls’ high jump, clearing the bar at 5-2. In her other field event, the long jump, Beckerson was fourth (14-3 1/2).
On the track Beckerson was golden in the 100 meters where she held off the competition in a time of 12.79. In the longer 200 meters, Beckerson came in first with a time of 28.04.
Beckerson’s 34 points gave the Lady Pirates sixth place in the team standings ahead of Ingram (31), Nueces Canyon (26), Leakey (15), Utopia (14) and Medina (3).
Harper won the meet with 144 points to place must ahead of Falls City which had 138. Junction scored 114, Brackett 52, and Rocksprings 48.
Daphne Lopez managed to win the JV 1600 (6:55) and 3200 (14:33), plus finish second in the 800 (2:56) to account for Center Point’s fifth place team finish in that division.
