Hawks douse Flames in tennis action

Against their stiffest competition to date, OLH’s tennis team managed an 8-3 verdict over Marble Falls Faith Academy when the Hawks and Lady Hawks hosted the Flames in dual tennis action at Riverhill Country Club on Thursday.
Keagan Johnston had a victory in boys’ singles.
Boys’ doubles had two victories behind Ben Lohmeyer and Brady Yan winning 6-3, while Hayden Juenke and Austin McDorman dominated with a 6-1 finish.
Kendra Werlein won a pair of girls’ singles matches by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
Corbyn Loftin won 6-3 and Elyse Houdeshell came out ahead 6-4 in other singles play. Angelina Rivas narrowly lost her singles match, 5-6.
Faith Academy did take two of three from OLH in girls’ doubles, where Akemi Gutierrez and Thania Gutierrez lost 1-6, but won another 6-2. Rivas-Houdeshell lost 3-6.
“There were some close matches in the boy’s doubles, where we pulled out the wins. Faith Academy had brought a stronger girls’ team than we had faced this season, but in the girls’ matches we dominated the singles play with Kendra winning her two matches easily and Corbyn and Elyse also winning their matches,” said head coach Gary Nadebaum.
OLH is set to host Medina on Thursday.
