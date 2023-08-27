Lady Spikes struggle against Boerne South in opener

Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams began their respective seasons Thursday, Aug. 24 when the eighth grade Lady Spikes hosted Boerne South, and the seventh graders traveled to Boerne.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team fell to Boerne South by set scores of 18-25, 19-25.
Service point leaders were Walker Richards with seven, Merrick Land and Brady Cooksey with four each, and Riley Russ with one.
Richards also served three aces, while Land and Cooksey had two apiece.
Sloane Hendricks had a trio of kills, and two each were by Lani Kincaid, Cooksey, and Richards.
Cooksey put up five assists, and Kincaid had three. One dig each came from Kincaid, Hendricks, and Land. Peyton Lewis dealt the team’s only block against South.
Lady Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B team lost 20-25, 25-20, 16-25 to Boerne South.
Stat lines for the B-team showed: Natalie Garcia (7points, 2 aces, 4 digs); Harley Austin (2 kills); Mckenna Lackey (2 digs); Bentlee Vasquez (3 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks); Lauren Davis (5 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 2 digs); Sydney Harvey (4 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 5 digs); Hannah Davis (4 digs); Henley Imel (7 points, 1 ace, 2 digs), and Taylor Sanchez (6 points, 5 aces, 6 assists, 1 dig).
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A team lost to Boerne South 13-25, 22-25.
Parker Jachade’s effort resulted in two aces, one kill, four assists and three digs.
Caroline Smithson had two kills, one ace and three assists. Emery Hall managed two aces, one kill, and three digs.
Elliot Lackey finished with two aces, one kill, and two digs. Madeline Samolsky added one ace, five digs, and one ace each contributed by Sophie Gonzalez and Haven Adams.
Lady Spikes 7B
The HPMS 7B team lost to Boerne South 8-25, 15-25.
Reese Wentrcek turned in an all-around effort that had her with two kills, one ace, and two digs.
Reese Sumrall aced a serve, and had two assists. Kendall Nelson also had an ace, and two digs. More aces were served by Aiyanna Holmes (2), and Iyanna Franklin (1).
Next action for the Lady Spikes is Thursday, Aug. 31 when the 8th grade is at Boerne Nort, and the 7th-grade hosts, starting at 5 p.m.
