HARPER – A leadoff homerun by Kaylee Blackledge and another strong outing by Blackledge on the mound was not enough to allow Center Point to get by Harper when the two District 28-2A softball contenders met Tuesday, March 8 in Harper.
The Longhorns wound up with a 3-1 decision over the Lady Pirates that dropped Center Point to 2-1 in district, and halted a three game win streak for Center Point.
“We couldn’t get the hits when needed, and couldn’t make some key plays,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
Blackledge’s round-tripper was one of four hits for Center Point, the others coming from Destiny Johnson, Jasmine Pena, and Hannah Batcheller. Batcheller managed a steal when on base.
Grace Geurin and Briana Camacho got on after being hit by pitches.
Blackledge allowed three hits, struckout 11, walked one, and posted strikes 68-percent of the time when she threw 105 total pitches (72 K’s versus 33 balls).
Center Point was guilty of six errors.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v HARPER
Tuesday, March 7
R H E
CENTER POINT – 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 4 6
HARPER -- 0 1 0 0 0 2 x -- 3 3 0
HR: Kaylee Blackledge
HBP: Grace Geurin, Briana Camacho
SB: Hannah Batcheller
LP: Blackledge (6 innings, 3 hits, 11 K’s, 1 walk)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.