Antlers, Lady Antlers claim gold in Llano

LLANO – First place team finishes were the order of the meet when both Tivy teams raced at the Yellowjackets Late Season Cross Country Invitational on Monday, Oct. 5.
Tivy’s boys topped Llano 30-57 to claim their championship and placed pointing runners 1-3-5-9-12 out of 41 total athletes. Wimberley and Ingram Tom Moore were the other teams competing.
Scoring runners for the Antlers were led by Luke Wrase, who took gold with his 3-mile time of 18:45.
Aaron Barefoot came in third and timed 19:09, Cesar Fierro clocked fifth in 19:54, Jesus Sandoval was ninth with 20:05, and Josh Clayton finished 12th in 20:41.
Axel Cisneros at 13th and Angel Aguilar at 14th were among top 20 as well.
Lady Antlers
The Lady Antlers bested teams from Mason, Wimberley, Comfort, Llano, Blanco and San Antonio Antonian to win when three team members finished among the top five from out of 59 runners.
Kendyl Turner ran two miles in 13:18 and earned gold for the girls.
Just behind Turner in second place was Hannah Aspinall with 13:21, and just a few ticks behind Aspinall was Carolyn Bond who went 13:26 for fifth.
Alyssa Pena was 11th (13:58) and Leah Neal was 12th (14:02) to round out points for Tivy which was 125 better tan Mason, 31-56.
Mackenzie Caraway gave Tivy one more runner in the top 20 when she finished 20th.
Tivy is back at Llano for what is termed as the Llano Pre-District Meet on Monday, Oct. 12.
