Vela takes gold in Harper, Lady Pirates medal

HARPER – Taylor Vela crushed the field enroute to claiming gold for Center Point in the varsity boys’ division competition during the Jacob Krebs Cross Country Invitational held Wednesday.
Vela, a senior, ran 5K (3.1 miles) in 18:08, which is his slowest the of the year, but the senior distance specialist was not pushed at all. Vela finished 10 seconds ahead of second place J.W. Aguirre of Nueces Canyon and was 1:51 in front of Mason’s Angel Quinterro.
Mason, along with host Harper and Junction were all in attendance at the meet. They, and Center Point, comprise almost half of District 29-2A. The district meet is slated to be held Monday, Oct. 10 when Buda Live Oak, Goldthwaite, Johnson City and San Saba also join the league list.
Vela beat Quinterro’s three remaining teammates, all six Harper Longhorns, and Junction’s five runners among 48 varsity athletes.
Sophomore Lady Pirate Daphne Lopez medaled by finishing in the top 25 in varsity girls in the 2-mile run, where she came across with 15:39.
Lopez managed to beat four Junction Eagles, but trailed nine Mason Lady Punchers, plus Harper’s two runners.
JV Lady Pirate Payton Montgomery was in her second race since overcoming an injury and took home a medal from 19th place.
Montgomery covered two miles at 21:14.
Next races for Center Point will be Wednesday, Sep 21 at Kerrville Tivy’s Antler River Run to be held at Flat Rick Park.
