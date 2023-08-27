Tivy Tennis tuning up for district action

Tivy team tennis continued tuning up for District 26-5A matches by hosting District 25-5A Liberty Hill at the H-E-B Courts on Saturday.
Tivy came away on the short end, 18-12.
Boys’ doubles and girls’ singles accounted for the majority of Tivy’s success where those divisions combined to win eight matches.
Antler duos earning wins were Braden Stehling-Evan Salinas, Luke Green-Augie Fenner, Micha Garrett, and Ben Carlson-Reed Clarkson.
Kendall Gregory, Emerson White, Matilyn Goodwyn, and Madeleine Hayes were winners in girls’ singles.
Salinas, Mitchell, and Clarkson netted singles wins while Areil Green and Goodwyn took a doubles match.
Tivy has a district match set at Smithson Valley on Tuesday, Sep. 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.