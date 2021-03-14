Armadillos edge Lady Pirates

SAN SABA — San Saba rallied from a 5-3 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, then held Center Point to a solo run down the stretch in handing the Lady Pirates their first District 28-2A loss, an 8-6 setback Saturday on the Armadillos’ home field.
Destiny Johnson went 2-for-4 at bat and scored one run for Center Point, which dropped to 2-1 in 28-2A play and 5-2 overall after seeing a five-game win streak snapped.
Center Point’s Kaylee Blackledge gave up four hits and struck out 15 batters on the mound and finished with a home run and two RBIs at the plate, and Karleopy Grano-Serrano also had a hit and one run scored.
Victoria Beckerson scored twice for the Lady Pirates, and Chloe Williams added a solo run.
In more district action last week, Center Point made quick work of Medina in a three-inning, 17-2 rout Friday in Center Point. The Lady Pirates led 10-0 after two innings and put the Lady Bobcats away with seven more runs in the third.
Blackledge threw strikes on 70 percent of her pitches, allowed one hit and struck out 10 Medina batters. Blackledge also scored three runs and was one of a trio of Lady Pirates collecting a hit.
Beckerson and Tania Duran hit their way on base and Beckerson crossed the plate for three runs as well. Duran, Natalie Whitworth, Williams and Johnson scored twice, and Grano-Serrano, Gisel Valenzuela and Tanya Macklin scored one run each.
Grano-Serrano and Beckerson pushed across two RBIs each.
Center Point is scheduled to play at Goldthwaite Monday before taking the rest of the week off for Spring Break.
