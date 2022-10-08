SAN ANTONIO — In an absolute “must-win” game, Tivy hit on all cylinders Friday night.
The Antlers strung together seven scoring drives ranging from 7 to 95 yards, forced three turnovers that led to touchdowns, and opened the second half with a spectacular kickoff return for a score en route to a crucial 54-30 win over San Antonio Pieper in District 13-5A Division II action at Warrior Stadium.
Tivy senior Kale Lackey accounted for 306 of the Antlers’ 410 total yards on the night, passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another 126 yards and two scores as the Antlers rang up their first loop win of the season while improving to 3-4 overall.
Senior Lake Audrain paced Tivy’s receiving corps with five catches for 69 yards and two scores, and Jackson Johnston finished with five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.
“Kale did some incredible things scrambling and using his feet, and our receivers did what they needed to do,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “We knew coming in that Kale was going to have to scramble. We knew that was going to happen and we planned on getting people in open areas. It makes you feel good when it works.”
Tivy erased an early 3-0 Pieper lead with back-to-back first-quarter scores. The Antlers drove 70 yards in 12 plays for their initial touchdown, a series capped by Logan Edmonds’ 1-yard TD run at the 1:56 mark, then capitalized on an interception by Andy Gierisch to add another score. Lackey’s 4-yard TD pass to Johnston with just 14 seconds left in the quarter gave Tivy a 12-3 lead.
Pieper battled back to trail 12-10 on a 6-yard TD pass from Jake Stratchan to Mason Krueger midway through the second quarter, and threatened again after driving to a 1st-and-goal at the Tivy 6 following a successful onside kick, but Antler Will Robinson’s interception on a Stratchan throw in the end zone ended the series.
Tivy responded with a 16-play, 95-yard drive highlighted by Lackey’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Audrain in the quarter’s closing seconds. Wiley Landrum’s first of five extra-point kicks sent the Antlers into halftime leading 19-10.
Tivy junior Julian Rhodes wasted little time adding to the Antlers’ edge, returning the opening kickoff of the second half 78 yards for a score, and teammate Eric Tenery’s recovery of a Pieper fumble on the Warriors’ ensuing possession set up a 5-yard scoring run by Landon Barnett that put Tivy ahead 33-10.
The two teams traded scores over their next three series each. Pieper’s Nathan Martinez bulled 4 yards for a TD with 5:17 left in the quarter, and a 2-point pass from Stratchan to Evan Drake cut the Warriors’ deficit to 33-18, but Tivy answered with a 12-play, 71-yard drive capped by Lackey's 14-yard TD pass to Audrain just under a minute into the fourth quarter.
Stratchan found Krueger open on a 76-yard touchdown pass with 10:27 left in the quarter, but Tivy drove 56 yards in five plays and pulled ahead 47-24 on Lackey’s 3-yard scoring run with 8:02 remaining.
Pieper trailed 47-30 after Stratchan connected with Martinez on a 48-yard TD throw at the 6:30 mark, but Lackey capped the night’s scoring on the Antlers’ next series with a 5-yard touchdown run.
“Kale’s just a gritty, tough, old-fashioned football-playin’ dude,” Jones said. “He was a man tonight, and I’m really proud of him.”
Tivy, 1-2 in district play, is off next week before hosting loop foe Bastrop-Cedar Creek in a Homecoming battle Oct. 21 at Antler Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.