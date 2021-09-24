Tivy Tennis records 3 big wins over Champion

BOERNE – Tivy team tennis did not come away with the overall win in matches at Boerne Champion on Tuesday, but three victories did stand out during Tvy’s 3-16 setback.
Ernest Chedzoy and Braden Stehing, playing as Tivy’s number one boys’ doubles team, scored 6-4, 6-1 decisions in their match.
Luke Green and Evan Salinas took down their doubles opponents as well.
Freshman Carolina Chedzoy beat Morgan Santos 6-3, 6-3 in girls’ singles and was ranked as Tivy’s number four girl.
"That was a big win at number one boys’ doubles, and also a big win at girls’ singles. Those players were all seniors for Champion,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen.
After the weekend matches against Seguin and New Braunfels Canyon, Tivy finishes up regular season action at Dripping Springs on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.