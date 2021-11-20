Lady Spikes sweep Loma Alta

Eight different Lady Spikes scored points for each of their respective teams in basketball victories posted by HPMS eighth graders against Loma Alta on Thursday at Spikes Gym, while the seventh grade teams brought home wins from Castroville.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team won 45-27.
Addie Kincaid exploded for 24 points and 12 rebounds. Desire Alvarado grabbed 13 rebounds and added eight points. Yasmine Lara had five points and three rebounds. Four points each were credited to Leilah Rodriguez and Melina Campos.
Rodriguez' stat line also showed her leading steals with four. Coryn Bond was leading assister with four. Leilah Ramirez recorded four boards and Ainsley Gilbreath grabbed two steals and had two rebounds.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B defense held Loma Alta to only seven points in winning 36-7.
Mikayla Garces scored 11 points and had a dozen steals as well as four rebounds, and two assists. Madison Garces netted 10 points, three assists and two steals. Six points were courtesy of Abigail Watkins, four charged to Meg Hille, and two apiece to Katelyn Sanders and Paige Cowen.
Emma Clayton recorded eight steals and Abigayle Maloney posted six rebounds to go with four assists and two thefts. Hille also rebounded six balls. Sanders took four steals and Watkins finished her performance with five rebounds and two steals. Sanders had a trio of rebounds.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A team won 16-7 at Loma Alta.
Antonella Brown, Rhiley Miller and Audrey Nelson all scored four points. Brooke Bailey and Emmery Davila had two each.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team brought home a 32-6 victory.
Esther Evans hit for 10 points. Rhylan Adams added eight. Six points each came from Lauren Cummings and Gracie Thomas. Lauren Holland scored two.
The Lady Spikes return to the court next on Thursday, Dec. 2 against Fredericksburg.
