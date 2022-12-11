Pirates end tournament play with win over KIPP

MEDINA – The Pirates righted their ship Saturday to claim a 67-49 win over KIPP Somos Collegiate Academy to finish with a positive performance at the 72nd Annual Medina Basketball Invitational.
“We really turned it on in the fourth quarter,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
Center Point was nursing only a 40-37 lead when the fourth quarter got underway, but in the final eight minutes Derrick Dominguez scored 15 of his team-leading 23 points.
Dominguez earned All-Tournament honors by averaging 17 points per outing when the Pirates tallied a 1-2 record at the event.
Nick Davidson pitched in 17, while Jose Gallegos and Jaron Cooper tossed in 11 points each to help the Pirates halt a four-game losing streak. Joe Castaneda recorded three points and Alexis Hernandez finished with two.
Friday was 0-2 start
The Pirates were sunk in both of their opening games Friday when Brackett beat Center Point 47-35 and D’Hanis took a 66-35 decision.
Dominguez averaged 14 points a game on Day 1, having a game high 16 against Brackett. Davidson scored 10 in the Brackett game and nine when the Pirates took on D’Hanis.
Gallegos had nine versus Brackett and five against D’Hanis’ Cowboys. Hernandez and Cooper added six and three, respectively when Center Point played D’Hanis.
CP vs. Medina
Earlier in the week, Center Point struggled against Medina in a 56-32 setback during a non-district basketball game played Tuesday between the Pirates and Bobcats.
It was the second straight loss for the Pirates after their mild win streak of two games.
Davidson led the Pirates with 11 points that were spit between six in the first half and five after break.
Dominguez dropped in eight points, but just one in the second half. Jose Gallegos hit a three-pointer as part of his seven points, and treys by Cooper and Hernandez completed scoring.
