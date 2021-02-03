Champion halts Tivy's win streak

Tivy followed a familiar script against Boerne Champion Tuesday, but the first time in six games the ending wasn’t the usual as the visiting Chargers left Antler Gym with a 62-50 win to stay unbeaten (14-0) in District 26-5A play and up their season record to 23-1.
“Nobody wants to lose,” Tivy coach Joe Davis said after watching his team’s six-game win streak snapped. “It’s not a good feeling, but we’ll learn from this and keep moving forward. We fought to the end and came up just a little short.”
Part of the fight ignited in the third quarter when Tivy pulled ahead 40-38 after trailing 38-31 at halftime. The Antlers put together baskets by Jaden Frausto, Caleb Fineske, Caleb Hebert-Dwyer and Jackson Johnston to open the period on a 10-0 run, countering a second-quarter Champion run that put the Chargers ahead 30-18 at one point.
Frausto finished with 17 points, included 15 from the three-point arc. Hebert-Dwyer added 13 points, Finekse scored six and Johnston dropped in five.
Tivy, 7-6 in district play and 9-11 overall, also got points from Jake Layton with three and Quentin Vega, Max Kludt and Luke Johnston with two each.
The game also marked the final time on the home floor in game action for Antler seniors Hugo Castorena, Hebert-Dwyer, Fineske, Kludt and Jose Castro.
Tivy caps its district schedule on the road over its next three games, starting Friday at Dripping Springs and followed by trips to Alamo Heights and San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
“The district race will be a dogfight to the end,” Davis said
In sub-varsity action Tuesday, Tivy’s junior varsity dropped a 71-60 decision to Boerne Champion in District 26-5A action at Antler Gym.
Mason Carlile led the Antlers’ scoring effort with 25 points, Cade Braaten followed with 12, and Robert Jackson knocked down 10.
In Tuesday’s freshmen game, Tivy was outdone by Champion 42-34 in more district home action.
Brandon Ramirez and Erik Rodriguez each had nine points for the Antlers.
