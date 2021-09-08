Lady Pirates open loop play with win over Medina

The Lady Pirates volleyball team equaled its entire win total of last year and did so by starting off District 29-2A matches by defeating Medina in five sets on Tuesday by set scores of 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10 at Pirates Gym.
Kortney Carmouche, Kaylee Blackledge and Iris Lozano led in kill shots with 7, 6, and 5, respectively.
Assists leader was Blackledge’s at eight.
Digs were credited to Lozano with 19, Carmouche with 15, and Jasmine Carlos with 13.
Blackledge aced five serves and Carmouche cinched another four.
Carmouche with three and Lozano with two blocks led that category for Center Point (5-13, 1-0)
“It was a bit nerve wracking going into this match with a new line up that had not been practiced. Kudos to this team for stepping up and dealing with adversity. Kortney Carmouche had a fantastic match. I've been waiting for her to show off her strengths,” said head coach Lovey Ortiz.
The Lady Pirates will be on the road Friday night, where they will take on San Antonio Stacey.
