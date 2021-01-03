Tivy teams fall to Boerne Champion

Tivy’s girls fell out of a first-place tie after Boerne Champion knocked off the Lady Antlers 44-31 on Saturday in a District 26-5A showdown on Tivy’s home court.
The loss dropped the Lady Antlers to 5-2 in district action and 8-6 overall, while Champion upped its league mark to 6-1.
An eventful first half eventually went Champion’s way after six lead changes and four tied scores. The Lady Chargers led 17-14 at the break and, after Tivy cut its deficit to 21-19 early in the third quarter, Champion pulled away to lead 29-21 at the end of the period.
Tivy junior Ashlee Zirkel managed 11 points, including nine in the second half, to lead the Lady Antlers. Ashlynn Way hit for six points, Jamie Jackson and Cassidy Harmon followed with four each, and Riley Dill and Laurel Pruitt dropped in two apiece.
“Champion moved the ball real well and was physical,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said. “We played decent defense and got good looks on offense, but just did not get the layups to fall that we usually do.”
It didn’t help that the Lady Antlers shot only 43-percent at the free throw line (6 of 14).
Earlier in the week, Tivy fell 49-37 to Buda Hays in a non-district bout Wednesday in Buda. Dill led the Lady Antlers’ scoring with eight points, Way followed with seven, Jackson, Harmon and Zirkel chipped in six each, and Jaida Davis and Amelia Balser dropped in two apiece.
Tivy was slated to finish out the first half of district play Tuesday at Dripping Springs and has three more road games in a row before returning home to host Seguin on Jan. 19.
-----
In sub-varsity action, visiting Boerne Champion handed Tivy’s junior varsity a 26-14 defeat in District 26-5A play Saturday at Antler Gym.
Genesis Nieto led the Lady Antlers with five points, Kaley Langbein scored four, Ali Guardiola netted three, and Hailey Hernandez dropped in two.
Earlier in the week, Tivy’s JV fell to Buda Hays, 42-30, in a non-district game in Buda. Stella Hendricks scored nine points for the Lady Antlers, Nieto added seven more, Guardiola fired in five and My Tran Dang four, and Solaya Gorham and Jacie Wright finished with three and two points, respectively.
In freshman play, Tivy fell 41-25 to Boerne Champion Saturday in more 26-5A action at Antler Gym. Solaya Gorham was the leading scorer for the Lady Antlers with 14 points, Elexus Ramirez dropped in three, and the remainder came from Hailey Weyand, Aislynn Brown, Lily Ramirez and Emri Ramos with two each.
CHARGERS DOWN ANTLERS
BOERNE – Boerne Champion’s Dakari Hodge led a trio of Charger players in triple digits with 18 points as Champion rolled to a 64-45 win over Tivy Saturday in District 26-5A action.
Reid Higgins scored 14 points for the Chargers and Braxton Burdick followed with 11, offsetting a 16-point effort by Tivy’s Caleb Hebert-Dwyer as the Antlers dropped to 1-3 in district play and 3-9 overall.
Caleb Fineske chipped in 11 points for Tivy, Jackson Johnston and Quentin Vega added five points each, Max Kludt scored four, and Nate McDuffie and Hugo Castorena netted two apiece.
Saturday’s loss came on the heels of a 61-40 setback at Fredericksburg in non-district competition on Tuesday, Dec. 30. No other information was received regarding the game against the Billies.
Tivy has a four game-home stand looming on the horizon, beginning with a scheduled match against Dripping Springs on Tuesday and a 6:30 p.m. tipoff against visiting Alamo Heights Friday.
-----
In sub-varsity action last week, Tivy’s JV fell to Boerne Champion, 78-55, in District 26-5A play Saturday in Boerne. Most of Tivy’s scoring was done by Mason Carlile with 14 points, Cade Braaten with 12 and Michael McDuffie with 11.
