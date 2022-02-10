Lady Pirates lead at half, fall to Junction

The Lady Pirates had their best offensive effort of the District 29-2A basketball campaign and led at halftime before falling to Junction 39-32 Tuesday at Pirates Gym.
Toree Beckerson scored 13 points, which led Center Point.
Jazmin Gonzalez placed nine. Bianca Bustamante finished with five. Kortney Carmouche added three and Kahly Mendoza pitched in two for a balanced showing.
Center Point led 20-14 at half.
"It was our best game of the season. We just have to learn to finish in the fourth quarter when it's close," said Center Point head coach Taylor Meyer.
The Lady Pirates travel to Mason on Thursday to take on the Lady Punchers in loop play.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v JUNCTION – FEB 8
CENTER POINT 10 10 7 5 (32)
JUNCTION 7 7 10 14 (39)
Center Point Toree Beckerson 3-2-1-13, Jazmin Gonzalez 0-2-3-9, Bianca Bustamante 1-1-0-5, Kortney Carmouche 1-0-1-3, Kahly Mendoza 1-0-0-2
Junction Lovelace 4-0-3-11, Strickland 1-2-0-8, Hill 2-0-2-6, Avila 3-0-0-6, Castillo 2-0-0-4, Bierschwale 1-0-1-3, Weber 0-0-1-1
FTs: Center Point 10-5 (50.0 percent), Junction 15-7 (46.6 percent)
3's: Center Point Beckerson (2), Gonzalez (2), Bustamante (1); Junction Strickland (2)
