Lady Hawks sweep SA Feast

Our Lady of the Hills took down San Antonio Feast 25-18, 25-11, 25-21 at Cailloux Gymnasium on Tuesday night, giving the Lady Hawks the non-district volleyball victory.
Corbyn Loftin had four kills and four assists as OLH (3-4) won for the third time in four matches after beginning the season 0-3.
Ellie Cummings also had four kills, an ace, and two assists. Thania Gutierrez made three kills, three digs, and three aces. Avery Morris totaled four digs. Akemi Gutierrez was credited with two kills, four digs, and three aces.
