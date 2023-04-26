Antlers rally to 10-2 win over SAVM

SAN ANTONIO -- Tied 1-1 through three innings, Tivy eventually went off for nine runs to run away from San Antonio Veterans Memorial 10-2 to post another District 26-5A baseball win.
The victory allowed the Antlers to get their district mark to 8-5, and overall slate at 18-11-1. The win was Tivy's sixth in a row.
Kale Lackey, Aiden Cline, Eric Tenery, Adan Hernandez, Bailey Blaker, and Guy Flores all took two hits against Patriots pitching.
Extra base hits included Blaker's solo homer, and Tenery's double.
Blaker led RBI with three, Cline and Tenery had two apiece, and Hernandez and Guy Flores one each.
Run scoring came with two by Hernandez and Guy Flores, and one each from Lackey, Cline, Tenery, Blaker, Stormy Rhodes and Wiley Flores.
Rhodes was the winning pitcher by going the distance, registering six strikeouts, allowing three hits, and no earned runs.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA VDETERANS MEMORIAL
Tuesday, April 25
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 1 2 2 5 0 -- 10 12 1
VETERANS MEMORIAL -- 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -- 2 3 2
HR: Bailey Blaker (solo)
DBL: Eric Tenery
SB: Adan Hernandez, Stormy Rhodes
WP: Rhodes (7 innings, 3 hits, 6 K’s, 3 walk, 0 earned runs)
