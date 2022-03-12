Gonzalez, Mendoza named to Class 2A All-District team

Jazmin Gonzalez and Kahly Mendoza represent Center Point on the District 29-2A Girls’ All-District Basketball team recently chosen by the league’s coaches.
Both are honorable mention picks.
Gonzalez averaged 7.2 points per game (PPG), 3.1 rebounds, almost two assists, and 3.5 steals a game.
Gonzalez was one of the district’s leading three-point shooters with 30 made for the season.
Mendoza averaged 2.5 assists and just over six steals.
San Saba, Harper and Mason, which all tied atop the district after taking turns defeating each other, were honored accordingly with San Saba gaining five spots, and Harper and Mason four each among first or second team slots.
Goldthwaite also has four positions filled while Junction and Johnson City put one player each on either first or second team.
In addition, superlatives were handed to Harper’s Kylie Wolsey as district MVP, Mason's Lauren Olson for Offensive MVP, and San Saba’s Landri Glover and Mason’s Tristin Keller named as Co-Defensive MVPs.
