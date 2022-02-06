Lady Antler buzzer-beater short circuits Chargers

It was all about the ‘B’s’ Saturday when the Lady Antlers basketball team edged Boerne Champion 39-38 for a huge District 26-5A victory at Antler Gym.
‘B’ as in buzzer-beater, which was turned in by Riley Dill to avenge an earlier loss and ‘B’ for believe.
“Believe is the best word to sum up this game. The girls did not stop believing in their teammates, their abililties, or the game plan,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Until Riley Dill’s buzzer-beating layup, Tivy (23-10, 13-2) held the lead only four times against one of its most intense rivals, although the Lady Antlers and Chargers were tied on five occasions. Champion (25-7, 12-3) led after the first quarter and was up by five points at halftime, while Tivy held a one-point edge into the fourth quarter before falling behind 37-33 with only 44-seconds left in the game.
With 38 seconds on the clock, Riley Dill dished to Stella Hendricks for a basket, which cut Champion’s lead to 37-35. Champion’s final free throw upped the Chargers by three, 38-35, with 35 seconds.
After an unsuccessful trip downcourt by Tivy and with time running out, Ashlee Zirkel grabbed a steal and completed a layup with eight-tenths of a second remaining, making the score 38-37.
On the inbounds pass by Champion, Tivy’s Desiree Abrigo deflected the ball and Dill was on hand to put it up and in to allow for a season split with Champion, who took down Tivy by 12 points in January.
Dill went seven points over her season scoring average, winding up with 17, which helped compensate for Zirkel who was hamstrung by three first-half fouls and picked up her fourth just 35 seconds deep in the third period.
Prior to the fourth quarter flurry, Champion managed to raise its lead by seven on two occasions in the third, but Tivy’s lockdown defense suffocated the Chargers the final five minutes of the period.
Timely three-pointers by Riley Dill and Emma Schumacher pulled Tivy within 29-28 and Schumacher made an assist to Hendricks for a basket with four seconds remaining in the quarter, taking Tivy to the final period ahead 30-29.
Schumacher’s final trey had Tivy ahead, 32-31, at the 4:28 mark of the fourth quarter. Hendricks knotted the score 33-33 when she made a free throw.
Reelyn Andreas, Jaida Davis, Solaya Gorham and Amelia Balser did not score, but did provide key minutes in place of Zirkel after she was hit with foul number four.
“The whole team did not look around and hang their heads when foul trouble hit us. The girls decided to do their jobs just a little bit better. They said ‘we got this,’” said coach Dill. “When we look at the legacy of this team, it is going to be one of what great teammates they all are. They are extremely happy when someone else succeeds. They are so selfless."
“Our last two wins over New Braunfels Canyon and Champion have really opened the eyes of our girls. We have tweaked some things over what we normally do defensively and coach Dimery (Thirman) does a great job in that area. Offensively coach Johnston (Dave) works well with that side of the ball,” said coach Dill.
With the win, Tivy moved into second place behind previously unbeaten NB Canyon, which Tivy scarred before moving on the Chargers. The Lady Antlers’ final district contest will be on the road Tuesday at Dripping Springs. Depending on one final league outcome, Tivy could be facing either District 25-5A teams Georgetown or Liberty Hill in first round playoff action.
There was no junior varsity game versus Champion.
LADY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION – FEB 5
TIVY 8 12 10 9 (39)
CHAMPION 11 14 4 9 (38)
TIVY Riley Dill 5-2-1-17, Emma Schumacher 0-3-2-11, Stella Hendricks 3-0-1-7, Ashlee Zirkel 1-0-0-2, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-2-2
CHAMPION Flugence 4-0-2-10, Marquart 1-2-0-8, Skipper 3-0-0-6, Borgerding 1-0-3-5, Barriero 1-0-1-3, Davenport 0-0-2-2, Plank 1-0-0-2, Merzier 0-0-2-2
Halftime: Champion 25, Tivy 20
FT’s: Tivy 9-6 (66.6-percent); Champion 13-10 (76.9-percent)
3’s: Tivy Schumacher (3), Dill (2); Champion Marquart (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.