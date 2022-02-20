Lady Antlers tie, lose in final day of tourney

Tivy wound up 3-2-1 in its own softball invitational tournament when the Lady Antlers came back from a deficit to tie Blanco 9-9, but wound up losing the lead and the game against San Angelo Central 7-2.
The Lady Antlers sat 4-2-1 overall after the tourney and resume district action before traveling to another tournament at Dripping Springs.
Tivy beat Blanco in first round competition of the five-team affair, which included the mentioned Central Lady Cats, along with Devine and Boerne Champion.
“We had three El Paso teams that were coming and then the El Paso district limited travel to events outside their respective districts so those schools were out,” said Tivy head coach Bradley Lee.
Although the revised format showed Tivy facing Blanco twice and San Angelo Central three times, Lee was pleased.
“We did not want to face Champion since they are in our district. The tournament worked out in that it did allow us to get more reps and cuts at things, and allowed us to work at getting better,” said Lee. “We had some good things happen, and I’m really more confident that we are picking things up,” Lee said.
In the morning contest Tivy was behind 8-4 before racking up five runs in the fourth inning to gain the tie due to the game ending at the one and one-half hour mark allowed for tourney tilts.
Hailey Hernandez, Amelia Balser, Jordyn Joy, Kyra Wheatfall and Olivia Ortiz rang up base hits for Tivy.
Hernandez, Balser, and Ortiz were high in RBI's with two each and one apiece came from the bats of Millie Howerton and Livy Bernhard.
Two runs were scored by Gabby Watts, Hernandez and one each by Alyssa Rodriguez, Wheatfall, Ortiz, Howerton, and Bernhard. Watts also led stolen bases with a couple.
On the mound, Balser was sharper in her second start of the year since recently coming over from Tivy’s basketball, scattering five Blanco hits, three strikouts and allowing only three earned runs.
In the rubber match with the Class 6A Lady Cats, Tivy struck in the first inning to lead 1-0 when courtesy runner Rodriguez crossed home plate with two out after singles by Shayla Roth and Joy.
Joy made a one-run advantage stand up by not allowing a batter on base through the second and third innings. In fact when the first inning was figured in, nine straight Lady Cats were unsuccessful on getting past Joy, who was backed by defense from infielders Wheatfall, Watts, and Balser, plus Christy Medina in rightfield.
Central registered a run in the fourth to tie the game after touching up Joy for a single and double. In the fifth the Lady Cats put together five of their seven hits, including a two-run homer, which equated into six runs.
Five Lady Cats reached base in the pivotal frame before Tivy managed to get an out.
“We were hurt by an error in the inning, and probably could have had one or two early outs on them. Central also managed to finally time some things with Jordyn’s delivery,” said Lee.
Tivy answered with a run of its own when Watts came across after two outs. Watts was on when she doubled and came home off a long single by Roth.
Joy and Roth had two-hit games for Tivy. Watts and Wheatfall had one each. Roth and Joy batted in runs. Joy’s pitching totals showed seven hits, three earned runs, three K’s and a walk.
TIVY SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS
SATURDAY, FEB 19
R H E
TIVY 1 0 0 0 1 x x -- 2 6 2
CENTRAL 0 0 0 1 6 x x --- 7 7 0
Dbl: Tivy Joy, Watts
LP: Joy
R H E
TIVY 3 1 0 5 x x x -- 9 5 3
BLANCO 2 3 3 1 x x x -- 9 6 3
No Decision (ND): Joy
Triple: Tivy Wheatfall
SB: Tivy Watts (2), Hernandez, Howerton, Ortiz, Rodriguez
