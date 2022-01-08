Lady Spikes sweep Boerne North

Girls’ basketball teams from Hal Peterson Middle School rolled Boerne North in all four games played between the two schools Thursday.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team was in Boerne, where they won 44-18.
Desire Alvardo (13 points, 10 rebounds), Syrie Nicholas (13 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal), and Addie Kincaid (10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block) were atop the leader board for the team.
Also contributing in the win were Leilah Rodriguez (4 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals), Melina Campos (3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal), and Yasmine Lara (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block).
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes B-team prevailed over Boerne North 37-3.
Mikayla Garces (14 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 assist), and Madison Garces (12 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals, 2 assists) led the effort that included eight other players.
Meg Hille (2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist), Coryn Bond (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Abigayle Maloney (2 points, 1 steal, 1 assist), Abigail Watkins (2 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block), Paige Cowen (2 points), and Emma CLayton (1 point, 1 assist) were all in on scoring as well as other categories.
Logan Pruitt (4 rebounds, 1 assist), and Leilah Ramirez (3 rebounds, 1 steal) rounded out the stats sheet for the team.
Lady Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym, the Lady Spikes 7A team won 53-19.
Rhiley Miller came up with 11 points in the victory, followed by nine from Antonalla Brown. Eight points each were scored by Audrey Nelson, Charlotte Eastland and Abigail Smithson. Karlyn Way pitched in five points, while Ava Dominguez added four.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team took its game 41-13 over North.
Esther Evans was high point scorer with 16.
K.B. Bown added seven. Lauren Holland, Rylan Adams, and Lauren Cummings recorded four each. Gracie Thomas logged three. Ava Campos scored two and Julia Verink made one.
The Lady Spikes will take on Boerne Voss on Thursday, with the eight graders on the road and seventh grade teams hosting.
