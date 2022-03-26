Lady Spikes claim silver at district qualifier meet

BOERNE – Lady Spikes track and field athletes took their respective teams to second place finishes at a district qualifiers’ meet held at Boerne ISD Stadium on Thursday.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The eighth grade came up with 218 points to place ahead of Boerne North (87) and Medina Valley (44) while Boerne South won the meet with 246 points.
Individual first place performers were Leighton Hale in the 100 meters, where she ran 13.78, Belia Gomez taking the 200 in 26.74 and Leila Rodriguez pole vaulting 7 ft., 3 inches.
Gomez, Tatum Harris, Hale and Julianna Contreras teamed to win the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.02.
Addie Kincaid was second in her two distance races with times being 5:36 for the 1600, and 9:00 for the 2400. Ryleigh Barney was runnerup in the 800 (2:39), and Contreras placed second in the other mid-distance run when she turned in 64.70 in the 400.
Ava Lea Odonnel’s 17.64 for the 100 hurdles, Syrie Nicholas throwing shot 34-6 3/4, and Jade Herson pole vaulting 7-3 were other solo second placers. Herson missed first in vault due to misses.
Barney, Addi Bates, Emory Hernandez and Contreras ran the 4x400 to second place in a time of 4:28.
Ainsley Gilbreath and Odonnel led third place finishes with a pair. Gilbreath clocked 5:52 in the 1600, and 9:20 for the 2400. Odonnel ran 53.98 over the 300 hurdles and long jumped 15-3.
More single third place honors came from Presley Martin in the 800 (2:40), Anna Cantu going 17.87 in the 100 hurdles, Desire Alvarado having 80-5 in discus, Rowen Garcia triple jumping 32-7 3/4, and Haydyn Haines having 6-6 in pole vault.
The 4x200 relay consisting of Gomez, Tatum Harris, Hale and Barney was third in a time of 1:55.
Good for fourth places were Bates running 66.76 in the 400, Martin going 6:05 in the 1600, and Caitie Taylor throwing discus 74-6.
Garcia earned multiple fifth places based off the 400 (67.08) and long jump of 14-10. Ava Reyes ran 2:44 for fifth in the 800, and remaining fifth places were by Melina Campos in the 2400 (10:15), Ellie Harris in the 100 hurdles (18.34), and Hale triple jumping 30-10.
Sixth places were rounded out by Tatum Harris in the 100 meters (14.44), Reyes in 300 hurdles (57.54), Hale at long jump (14-8), Alvarado in shotput (30-1 1/4), Gilbreath in triple jump (29-11), and Martin at high jump (4-4).
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The seventh graders tallied 192 1/2 points and were behind Boerne South (243), but ahead of Boerne North (115) and Medina Valley (48 1/2).
The Lady Spikes received a pair of first place finishes when Carmel Murphy won the 100 hurdles (17.92) and 300 hurdles (53.56).
Paige Doty led the 800 meters by coming in with 2:40, Lauren Cummings won pole vault when she cleared the bar at 6 ft. 9 inches, and the 4x200 relay was first when Eme Evans, AJ McDonald, Rylan dams and Gracie Thomas posted 1:55.
Evans took silver in the 200 with 27.73, Dana Cisneros was second in the 1600 (6:09), Brooke Bailey was runnerup in the 100 hurdles (18.86), and Julia Veurink pole vaulted 6-6 for second as well.
The 4x100 relay finished second with a time of 54.60 coming from Evans, Bailey, Adams and Thomas.
Cisneros added third place to her meet when she came in with a time of 10:14 in the 2400. Bailey ran third in the 300 hurdles (54.43). Evans triple jumped to third with a length of 30-8 1/2. Jilian Stebbins high jumped 4-4, and Lyla Earl pole vaulted 6-0 to account for more third individuals.
Stebbins, Abigail Smithson, Abigail Juarez and Lily Gonzalez had 4:45 for third in the 4x400m relay.
Smithson took two fourth places by running the 800 in 2:50, and 400 in 68.15. Thomas was fourth in the 100 (14.06) and other fourth spots were the result of Cummings in the 1600 (6:20), Kylha Brown in the shotput (29-10 ½) and Adams at high jump (4-4).
Doty followed up her first pace 800 by claiming fifth place points in the 1600 where she ran 6:25. Stebnins’ 30.26 in the 200 was also fifth while remaining race fifth places came from Juarez in the 400 (69.48), Hailey Von Nostrand in the 2400 (10:58), and Sylvia Westra in the 100 hurdles (19.86).
Field event fifth place finishes came from Evans in long jump (14-3 3/4), Aubrey McCullough in discus (67-2) and Thomas at triple jump (29-11 1/2).
Sixth places were offered up by McDonald in the 200 (30.44), Lilian Leonard in the 2400 (11:12), Thomas at long jump (14-2 1/2), and Ava Dominguez at shotput (28-8 1/2).
Both Lady Spikes teams will be in action at the Southwest Middle School District Finals slated for Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. at Antler Stadium.
