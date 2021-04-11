Johnson City, Mason rough up Pirates

JOHNSON CITY — Center Point was held to only three hits in suffering a 12-2 loss at Johnson City in District 28-2A action Friday.
The host Eagles, running second in 28-2A competition, blasted 15 hits and broke open a close game in the bottom of the third inning with one run before adding three more in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. The Pirates trailed just 2-1 after their half of the third.
Clay Vincent had a double as one of the Pirates’ hit trio. Logan Burley and Derrick Dominguez pounded out the other base raps. Dominguez included an RBI at the end of his hit, and Burley scored both runs for Center Point.
Nick Zuercher started on the mound for the Pirates and went five innings, giving up 11 hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Dominguez threw in relief.
Earlier in the week, The Pirates reached base just twice and were no-hit by Mason in a 30-0 loss to the visiting Punchers Tuesday in Center Point.
Burley and Zuercher both reached on walks, and Burley stole a base.
Mason scored 13 runs in the second inning and 14 more in the third and battered four Pirate pitchers for the game.
Vincent, Jaron Cooper, Ashton Kettinger and Zuercher all tried their arms on the mound.
Center Point, 0-5 in district play and 2-8 overall, is scheduled to continue loop action Tuesday at San Saba before returning home Friday to host Junction in a 5 p.m. contest at Pirate Field.
