Lady Pirates downed by San Saba

SAN SABA – State-ranked and district co-leader San Saba defeated the Lady Pirates 70-8 in District 29-2SA basketball Tuesday night at Armadillo Gym.
Center Point’s baskets were by Bianca Bustamante and Kortney Carmouche, who both scored four points each.
The Lady Pirates finish their season hosting Junction on Tuesday, Feb. 8
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v SAN SABA – FEB 1
CENTER POINT 2 0 2 4 (8)
SAN SABA 23 18 15 14 (70)
CENTER POINT Bianca Bustamante 2-0-0-4, Kortney Carmouche 2-0-0-4
Halftime: San Saba 41, Center Point 2
FT’s: San Saba 9-6 (66.6-percent)
