Hawks set to play at district tournament

Our Lady of the Hills’ golfers prepped for their upcoming TAPPS district tournament by taking time last Monday to hit the Comanche Trace Course under the watchful eyes of head coach Trevor Hyde.
“We recently played in the San Antonio Catholic Schools Golf Tournament, and on Monday we held an inter-team match in preparation for the district match in New Braunfels,” Hyde said.
OLH’s district tourney will be Wednesday, April 14 at The Bandit Golf Course in New Braunfels.
“Evan Houdeshell leads the team as a returning player with experience playing in the state tournament, but overall we have a young team of multi-sport athletes that are looking forward to competing at district. With OLH encouraging student athletes to play multiple sports, we hope to bring that competitive spirit to the golf course,” Hyde said.
In addition to Houdeshell, other Lady Hawk and Hawk golfers include Natalie Wagner, Gracie Morris, Avery Morris, Catherine Westfall, Brooks Burrows, Lucy Fritz, Davis Clifton, Stephen Grocki, Talan Hyde and Treves Hyde.
