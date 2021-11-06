Pena, Wrase compete well at state XC meet

ROUND ROCK – Both Tivy cross country runners finished their high school careers for that sport by competing at the UIL Class 5A State Meet on Friday and doing well against some of the best in Texas.
At Old Settler’s Park, Alyssa Pena came in 22nd out of 152 qualifiers and did so with a personal best 5K time of 19:00. She was in 39th place after one mile of the approximately 3-mile race, according to Tivy head coach Cody Taylor.
“Alyssa was going hard and you could tell she was hurting at the one-mile mark, but then her competitive drive went to another level and she decided she could finish well,” said Taylor.
Pena fared well against most of her District 26-5A competition – Tivy’s district -- at the ultimate meet by trailing just five racers from three different district member schools in Dripping Springs, Boerne Champion and Alamo Heights.
Champion was second as a team and Dripping Springs came in third. Lucas Lovejoy is this year’s team winner.
Ethan Wrase represented for the Antlers and placed 57th, also out of 152 runners and clocked 16:35 for 5K.
Wrase’s time was not a PR, but against his district rivals who also qualified, he was behind only one entry from Alamo Heights and one from Champion.
The Mules wound up 11th as a team and the top three teams were all from North Texas in order by Grapevine, Denton and Lovejoy
