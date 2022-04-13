Spikes, Lady Spikes dominate in soccer debut

SAN ANTONIO – Hal Peterson Middle School’s first foray into organized scholastic soccer began with dominating wins over Loma Alta on Monday when both seventh grade teams were successful.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The Lady Spikes took their match 3-1.
Abigail Smithson scored the first-ever goal for HPMS.
Donna Cisneros, with a penalty kick, recorded the second goal, and Lauren Cummings scored in the final five minutes of the game.
“This group of girls is a talented mix of players building up from our local recreational soccer and at least three club teams, those being AYSO United, AYSO Tejanos and San Antonio Classics Elite,” said HPMS coach Gina Seracen.
“The club play makes a significant difference in the girls' skills and understanding. The game of soccer is getting faster, and more technical, and having a middle school team allows us to bring all these kids from different skill levels and develop them prior to hitting high school. It is an incredible asset to building our varsity soccer programs,” Seracen said.
Spikes seventh grade
The 7th boys won 6-0.
Goals came from Aiden Zavala and Xavier Almendariz.
Under the format for middle school matches, seventh grade girls and boys’ games are played on Monday, and eighth graders take the field each Thursday.
