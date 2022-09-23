Spikes split with Boerne South

Eighth grade football teams from Hal Peterson Middle School had rough outings in Boerne on Tuesday when both sets of Spikes lost to Boerne South, while seventh Spikes defended their home field by sweeping South.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes A-team was defeated 34-16 by Boerne South.
Sam Huff led HPMS offensively by rushing for 49 yards on eight carries and Huff scored both Spikes touchdowns from eight and 24 yards. Juan Servin added the extra points.
Logan Spalding was 5-for-7 in passing with one interception and threw for 45 yards. Wesley Miller caught four balls for 39 yds.
More yardage came when Gerardo Delgadillo added 60 yards on an offensive fumble recovery.
Spikes 8B
The HPMS B-team lost 34-6 to Boerne South.
Denton Taylor had the only score on the first play of the game when he took the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes A-team led 44-16 and finished with a 52-24 victory at Spikes Field.
Getting in on scoring for HPMS were Kyrin Armelin, Josh Wheatfall, Kenyon Armelin and Jonathan Tienda.
Kyrin Armelin had TD runs of 30, 15,35 and 8 yards.
Wheatfall returned a punt 50 yards for one score and raced 41 yards with an interception for his second TD.
Kenyon Armelin caught a pass from brother Kyrin that resulted in a 48-yards touchdown.
Tienda kicked the extra points
Spikes 7B
The HPMS B-team involved itself in more of a defensive battle which the Spikes won 14-8 after spotting South a 6-0 lead.
HPMS’s tying touchdown was a 42-yard run from Jonathan Maya in the third quarter.
Edward Eastland’s 9-yard run to the endzone in the fourth quarter put the Spikes ahead, and Lorenzo Garcia’s PAT kick provided insurance for the Spikes.
Defensively, Rodney Buxton made two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble, while Reid Sonnenberg snagged an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.