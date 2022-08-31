Tivy Tennis claims season opener against SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy team tennis’ fifth straight match win of the year was its most important, starting on a positive note as far as the District 26-5A schedule is concerned.
San Antonio Veterans Memorial fell hard to Tivy, 19-0, as Antlers and Lady Antlers cruised after a series of hard fought 10-9 scores in prior matches.
Only the first 10 match wins count in University Scholastic League team tennis, in which the top six boys’ and girls’ singles, top three boys’ and girls’ doubles, and a team’s top mixed doubles count toward a team’s win-loss totals. All other matches are considered "exhibitions.”
Tivy left nothing to chance, however, against the Patriots.
Boys’ doubles went 4-0, girls’ duos were 3-0, boys’ singles posted a 9-0 mark, girls’ singles registered a 6-0 effort and mixed doubles won its only match.
Antlers’ doubles victories came from Ernest Chedzoy-Braden Stehling, Aiden Chaney-Aaron Peschel, Luke Green-Micah Garrett, and Luis Ramirez-Ben Carlson.
Carlee Wren-Carolina Chedzoy, Sofia Coronel-Alizah Chedzoy and Marloue Chalfant-Ariel Green took girls’ singles.
Ernest Chedzoy, Stehling, Chaney, Peschel, Luke Green, Garrett, Ramirez, Carlson, and Evan Salinas were successful in singles.
Ariel Green, Alizah Chedzoy, Angelina Rivas, Emerson White, Cameron Baker, and Sara Bowers kept things perfect for the girls during singles.
Bowers and Salinas gave Tivy its mixed doubles win.
The team travels to San Antonio to play in the NEISD Tennis Tournament scheduled Friday and Saturday, Sep. 9-10.
