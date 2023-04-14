CPMS athletes produce at district track meet

JOHNSON CITY – Center Point finished fourth in one division and fifth in two others when team standings were finalized at the District 29-2A Middle School Track and Field Meet held Tuesday, April 11 at Johnson City.
CMS also had three athletes figure as top 10 scorers.
Seventh grade boys
The seventh grade Pirates were fourth with 58 points which placed them ahead of Harper (54), San Saba (28), Junction (26) and Hut (6). Goldthwaite (192), Johnson City (143) and Mason (98) went 1-2-3.
Connor Holt scored 28 of CMS’ points which garnered him fourth high-point individual.
Holt won the 400 meters (59.92), was second in the 200 (26.01), fifth in triple jump, and helped comprise a leg of the 4x100 that came in second (51.97).
John Morgan, Pace Davis and Marcos Zuniga rounded out the short relay, and teamed with Aleksandr Lopez for sixth in the 4x200.
Davis claimed first in shotput (37-0) and ran fifth in the 100 meters for more points.
Christopher Diaz threw discus for fourth to earn four more points.
Seventh grade girls
The seventh grade Lady Pirates placed fifth as a team with 61 points, and Ashley Macklin with 22 and Hailey Johnson getting 20 were fourth and fifth high-point girls, respectively.
Macklin triple jumped 25-7 for first, was third in the 400 (76.05), and ran legs on the second place 4x100 relay (59.26) and fourth place 4x200.
Johnson came in first in the 200 meters (30.69), was on the 4x100 and 4x200, plus long jumped to fourth place.
Brenda Gallegos was third in the 100 meters for another racing medal, and made up another piece of the relays.
Rosio Camacho competed each relay.
Andrea Gallegos was sixth in discus for another point.
Center Point finished ahead of San Saba (28), Harper (25) and Hunt (9) while the top four teams were Mason (137), Junction (118), Johnson City (91), and Goldthwaite (88).
Eighth grade girls
Center Point was fifth among eighth grade girls when the Lady Pirates posted 45 points which bettered Junction (28), Hunt (11) and San Saba (1).
Cobee Beckerson took third place in 300 hurdles (62.75), fourth in the 100 hurdles, fourth at high jump and fifth in triple jump to produce 16 points.
Lily Mosty, Kaylei Williams, Christina Reyes, and Jakalene Hernandez ran fourth in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Remaining results had Ashley Singleton long jumping fourth, Joanna Resenidiz fourth in discus, and Kaylani Ritter fifth in discus and sixth in shotput.
