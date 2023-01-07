Antler JV, freshmen down SA Wagner

Both sub-varsity teams from San Antonio Wagner found themselves beaten by Tivy on Friday in games preceding varsity action at Antler Gym.
The JV Antlers won 56-47 when Izaiah Vega hit 20 points and Mason Houston added 13.
Aiding the cause were Sam Ibarra with nine, Jackson Way with eight and Darren Dominguez with six.
Freshmen
In the freshmen game with Wagner, Tivy won 67-51 behind points from eight different players.
President Calamaco and Alan Viera each had 18, while more double digits were credited to George Eastland with 13 points and Anthony Montoya with 10.
Remaining points were courtesy of Angel Puno with four, Jeremiah Wright with two and Anthony Sanchez and Khaleb Ortiz with one apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.