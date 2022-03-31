Antlers finish fourth, ninth at district golf tournament

BLANCO – A total of 13 teams and 75 players took part in two days of competition at the District 26-5A boys’ golf tournament held at Vaaler Creek Course in Blanco and when final rounds were completed Wednesday, Tivy Blue was fourth.
Only the top two teams qualify for regional and those spots were claimed by Boerne Champion’s Navy team and Alamo Heights’ Blue team.
Dripping Springs finished third followed by Tivy Blue, Champion White, New Braunfels Canyon Red, Heights Gold, Buda Johnson, Tivy Gold, Canyon White, Seguin, Kyle Lehman and SA Veterans Memorial.
Blue teamers and their finishes showed Phillip Apffel, Lake Audrain, Isaac Huff, Devon Schneider, and Daniel Sieker tied for 13th, 15th, 19th, 30th and 38th, respectively.
The Gold team consisted of Simon Silvius, Ethan Soth, Luke Roberts and Stephen Grocki who placed 35-49-51-61.
“We fought. Conditions were the same as all Spring. It was windy on a hard course. We just didn't quite handle it as well as three other teams. Our district is one of the best in the whole state and scores were very high,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
