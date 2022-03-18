Rhodes paves way for Antler win over Seguin

Tivy spotted Seguin a 1-0 lead in the first inning before coming back to record a 4-1 baseball victory over the Matadors at Antler Field on Thursday.
The win evened the Antlers to 2-2 in District 26-5A (10-9 overall) and was spotlighted by an impressive pitching performance from Stormy Rhodes, who went all seven innings.
Rhodes struckout nine Matadors, gave up just four hits, walked one and made some adjusting after the first, and again in the sixth.
“Stormy will always give us a chance when his fastball is moving well. He was just rushing at times, but he got right back in the zone once we talked to him,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
After a pair of Seguin doubles resulted in the Matadors leading 1-0 early, Rhodes forced a hard grounder for the third out. Nine consecutive Seguin batters turned in outs starting in the second, and lasting until after Seguin’s leadoff man grounded out in the fifth.
In the sixth inning, the Matadors took advantage of a walk and hit batter to have runners on base with two outs before Rhodes shutdown them down when he posted his seventh strikeout victim. He ended the game with two K’s as well, and helped his cause with one of Tivy’s six hits.
Eric Tenery doubled in the second and scored to tie the game 1-1 when Hayden Kneese hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield. A walk to Rhodes, and Bailey Blaker’s bunt single loaded the bases before Kneese’s RBI, but further Tivy chances at producing runs were thwarted with a strikeout and ground out.
“We’ve got to get more than one run when the bases are loaded, but we did take some pressure off with the score,” said Russ.
The Antlers took the lead, 2-1, in the third when Adan Hernandez led with a single and scored off a hard grounder lined by Kale Lackey.
Tivy raised the lead to 4-1 with two runs in the fourth inning coming by way of Kneese and Landon Barnett. Barnett, on as a courtesy runner for Rhodes, came home when Seguin’s pitcher was charged with a balk. Kneese scored when Tanner Beck doubled.
Tivy is at Buda Johnson on Friday and hosts New Braunfels Canyon on Saturday as district action continues.
TIVY v SEGUIN – MARCH 17
R H E
TIVY 0 1 1 2 0 0 x -- 4 6 0
SEGUIN 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 4 3
WP: Rhodes
DBL: Tenery, Beck
SB: Barnett
HBP: Rhodes
