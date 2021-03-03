Lehman knocks off Lady Antlers

Tivy pushed across three fourth-inning runs, but the burst wasn’t enough to overcome Kyle Lehman in a 9-3 loss to the visiting Lady Lobos Tuesday in District 26-5A softball action at Lady Antler Field.
Lehman led 8-0 before Tivy’s mid-game comeback attempt, and the Lobos banged out 11 hits in the game compared to six by the Lady Antlers.
Amelia Balser managed two of Tivy’s base raps and scored one of the team’s runs. Liana Lopez and Christy Medina crossed the plate for the other runs.
Remaining hitters for Tivy included Gabby Watts, Lopez, Medina and Tinlee Sanchez. Sanchez rapped the lone RBI for the Lady Antlers.
Balser pitched all seven innings, allowing 11 hits while striking out six and walking the same number.
After hosting Medina Valley in non-district action Friday, Tivy (2-1, 5-4) returns to district play next Tuesday at Seguin.
