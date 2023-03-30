Blackledge tosses fourth no-hiiter in 10-0 rout of Sonora

SONORA – Center Point reached .500 for the year, but more importantly stretched its District 28-2A softball record to 7-2 when the Lady Pirates busted the Sonora Broncos 10-0 Tuesday, March 28.
Kaylee Blackledge punctuated the Lady Pirates win by tossing her fourth no-hitter of the season. One of her efforts includes a perfect game.
Blackledge’s latest totals against Sonora showed up n the form of 14 strikeouts, one walk, and 75-percent strikes (59) thrown off a 78 total pitch outing.
Blackledge also managed three hits, two runs scored, and two RBI in the game where Lady Pirates bats tagged Sonora for nine hits.
Samantha Castaneda got on base with two hits, and Destiny Johnson, Grace Geurin, Jasmine Pena and Daniela Fuentes all managed one.
Extra bases came off the bats of Blackledge’s homer, and doubles from Fuentes, Pena and Geurin. Blackledge and Johnson had successful steal attempts when on the paths.
More runs were scored by Johnson and Maria Diaz with two each, and Geurin, Pena and Hannah Batcheller getting one apiece.
RBI’s added to the final score included one apiece by Castaneda, Johnson, Geurin, Pena and Fuentes.
For both district games, Center Point outscored Sonora 21-1.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v SONORA
Tuesday, March 28
R H E
CENTER POINT – 3 2 0 1 3 1 0 -- 10 9 1
SONORA -- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 0 4
HR: Kaylee Blackledge
DB: Daniela Fuentes, Jasmine Pena, Grace Geurin
SB: Blackledge, Destiny Johnson
WP: Blackledge (6 innings, 14 K’s, 1 walk)
