Antlers fall to SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Veterans Memorial extracted a measure of revenge when the Patriots denied Tivy a sweep on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by a final of 53-36 in boys’ District 26-5A basketball action.
Tivy ended Veterans Memorial’s 21 game win streak when the two sides met in Antler Gym during the first round of district games, but on the road the Antlers found tough going after trailing just 14-12 at the end of one quarter.
The Antlers were limited to single numbers in each of the final three periods.
Mason Carlile had an even dozen points as Tivy’s leader in scoring.
Quentin Vega dropped in nine points, Jaden Frausto was limited to seven, while two points each went to Mekhi Frazier, Luke Johnston, Rylan Schumacher, and Robert Jackson.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL
Tuesday, Feb. 7
SAVM 53, Tivy 36
Tivy -- 12 9 9 6 -- 36
SAVM -- 14 12 13 14 -- 53
TIVY – Quentin Vega 3-1-0-9, Mason Carlile 3-2-0-12, Mekhi Frazier 0-0-2-2, Jaden Frausto 2-1-0-7, Luke Johnston 1-0-0-2, Rylan Schumacher 0-0-2-2, Robert Jackson 1-0-0-2
SAVM – Dennis 6-1-4-19, Eguia 1-2-0-8, Navarro 4-0-0-8, Maeweathers 3-0-1-7, McCloud 1-1-1-6, Speededge 1-0-0-2, Cook 1-0-0-2, Jones 0-0-1-1
Halftime: SAVM 26, Tivy 21
Free Throws: Tivy – 4 of 5 (80-percent); SAVM – 7 of 11 (63.6-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Carlile (2), Frausto (1), Vega (1); SAVM – Eguia (2), Dennis (1), McCloud (1)
