Blackledge tosses no-hitter in win over ITM

Perfection was the order of game day when Center Point hosted and beat Ingram 10-0 Tuesday, Feb. 21 in softball action between East and West Kerr County schools.
Not only were the Warriors held scoreless by the Lady Pirates, Kaylee Blackledge did not allow a hit in the five inning affair, struckout 14, walked zero, and did not so much as have even an unearned run posted against her line score.
The Lady Pirates committed no errors.
At the plate, Center Point battered Ingram pitching for 10 hits, and seven RBI.
Samantha Castaneda, the number three hitter in the lineup, batted in four runs, and tallied three hits.
Grace Geurin had two hits, one of which was a double, and was one of three players responsible for single RBIs.
Jasmine Pena and Maria Diaz also batted in runs.
Run scoring had Destiny Johnson, Blackledge and Geurin all with two plate helpings. Castaneda, Pena, Hannah Batcheller, and Briana Camacho scored one run each.
Blackledge, Pena, and Diaz completed Center Point's eight hits.
Castaneda with a pair, and Blackledge, Geurin, Diaz, and Pena all connected for doubles among their hits.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v INGRAM
Tuesday, Feb. 21
R H E
CENTER POINT – 2 1 3 3 1 x x -- 10 8 0
INGRAM -- 0 0 0 0 0 x x -- 0 0 3
DBL: Samantha Castaneda (2), Jasmine Pena, Kaylee Blackledge, Grace Geurin, Maria Diaz,
SB: Blackledge, Hannah Batcheller
WP: Blackledge (5 innings, 0 hits, 14 K’s, 0 walks)
