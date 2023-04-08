Antlers record win over Champion, split on series

BOERNE – Tivy won for the third time in four games Saturday when the Antlers took down Boerne Champion in a District 26-5A baseball game that was weather delayed from its original Thursday setup.
The Antlers made the most of working on the weekend to gain a split with the Chargers who defeated Tivy 4-2 earlier in Kerrville.
“We really needed that win,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
Tivy moved to 3-5 in district competition, handed Champion its third league loss and the Antlers went to 13-11-1 overall.
The game was tied 1-1 heading into the seventh where Tivy pushed across Garrett Abel and Guy Flores for the go-ahead run plus an insurance score.
Abel was on base as a courtesy runner for Tanner Beck after Beck singled, and Abel raced home from third when Champion’s catcher muffed a third strike. The passed ball allowed Flores to reach first, and he came home when Eric Tenery’s sacrifice fly turned the trick.
Tivy’s first run of the game was by Adan Hernandez who singled, and scored when Beck rapped the first of his two hits. Hernandez also wound up connecting for a pair.
Flores and Kale Lackey added hits that included a double by Flores. Abel and Flores stole bases.
Aiden Cline picked up the pitching win with one and two-thirds of relief work after Tenery started and went five and one-third.
Cline’s totals were one hit allowed, two strikeouts, and one walk. Tenery struckout seven, walked five, and allowed Champion’s one earned run.
The Antlers will continue to try and maintain momentum Friday when they host the San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds.
TIVY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION
Saturday, April 8
R H E
TIVY – 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 -- 3 6 0
CHAMPION -- 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 -- 1 3 0
DBL: Guy Flores
SB: Garrett Abel, Flores
WP (in relief): Aiden Cline (1 2/3 innings, 1 hit, 2 K’s, 1 walk)
