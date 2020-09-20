Lady Pirates take first district win over Stacey

The Lady Pirates evened their District 29-2A volleyball record at 1-1 by sweeping San Antonio Stacey 25-17, 25-16, 26-24 on Friday.
Victoria Beckerson went up at the net to make nine kills with a number of those coming from assist by either Iris Lozano or Destiny Johnson, who totaled 25 between them. Lozano dished up 15, and Johnson 10 assists.
Kaylee Blackledge served five of her team high seven aces in the second set.
Paige Ponce settled in at libero and recorded 22 digs, including 10 in the first set.
Center Point (2-7, 1-1) will try and stay on the positive side of the ledger during a road match in Medina on Friday.
