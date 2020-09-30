Spikes sweep Loma Alta

Hal Peterson Middle School football teams swept Loma Alta in all games on Tuesday, with both eighth grade teams doing so by same score shutouts.
The Spikes 8A team won 32-0. Dominyk Vasquez scored rushing touchdowns that went for 62 and 4 yards.
Cade Jones completed one touchdown pass of 24 yards to Aiden Irvin and another for 34 yards to Rocky DeLeon.
River Risinger finished the scoring with a 16-yard run.
Extra points were converted when Cade Jones threw to Carson Jones and when Myles Jordan tossed to Carson Jones for another one-point make.
Defense shined with tackles for losses by Irvin, David Torres, Mikey Nelson, Vasquez, plus a sack from Irvin, and interceptions by Cade Jones and Rocky DeLeon.
Cade Jones also returned a pair of punts for a total of 75 yards.
Spikes 8B
The eighth grade Spikes B-team turned in a 32-0 rout against Loma Alta.
Peyton Bailey ran into the end zone from 20 and 4-yards out.
Peyton Middleton added in touchdowns when he carried the ball 9 and 18 yards.
Diego Benavidez scored on a 12-yard run, while the one extra point kick was made by Christian Hernandez.
For the defense, Jesse Montrose recovered three fumbles and Jaxon Rotge also pounced on a loose football.
Tackles for losses were recorded by Mason Gore, Hernandez, Montrose and Anieli Caldera.
Juan Vasquez and Hernandez had a sack each.
Both eight Spikes units will play Medina Valley at Antler Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Spikes 7A
In the Spikes 7A game, HPMS won 22-6 to remain unbeaten at 4-0.
After a scoreless first quarter, President Calamaco got the second quarter started with an interception for a 5-yard touchdown in the second period.
Jake Zirkel’s made extra point had HPMS up 8-0 and the Spikes were in front 8-6 at halftime when Calamaco intercepted a point after pass by Loma Alta that would have tied the game.
In the third quarter Cameron Benner had a 30-yard touchdown run and Zirkel made the extra point to up the Spikes' lead 16-6.
George Eastland went 30 yards for the final Peterson score in the fourth quarter.
Defensive standouts were Lawrence Sanchez with a fumble recovery; Zirkel, and Calamaco, both with a pair of Interceptions; and Colin Scherer having a fumble recovery.
The Spikes 7A team will travel to Medina Valley Tuesday, Oct. 6 to take on the Panthers at 5 P.M. for the B-game and 6:15 for the A-tilt.
Spikes 7B
The Hal Peterson Middle School 7B team won its second straight game when it took a 20-12 decision against Loma Alta.
Hilton Bock scored on a 12-yard quarterback keeper for the first score by the Spikes.
Tyler Langbein scored Peterson’s second touchdown from 29 yards out and Tait Sonnenberg got the one-point PAT. Sonnenberg made his own touchdown from 15 yards out and Bock scored the one-point conversion run.
Other offense was provided by runs from Kaeden Rodriguez, Dillon Poer, Eric Bocanegra, Micah Zastro and a pass caught by Anthony Montoya.
On defense Braxton Pehl, and Poer intercepted Loma Alta’s one-point conversion pass attempts.
Zair Zapata and Braeden Borkowski each had a quarterback sack to contribute on defense, while Kaeden Rodriguez and Braedon Thibodeaux made tackles for losses and Rylan Robinett broke up an attempted pass.
The Spikes B Team is 2-1-1 for the season. They travel to Medina Valley next Tuesday.
