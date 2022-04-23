Wrase earns spot at Class 5A Regional Meet

NEW BRAUNFELS – Ethan Wrase moved on to the next round of UIL track and field competition when he finished fourth in the 800 meters at the Area Meet held Wednesday at New Braunfels Canyon High School.
Wrase ran 1:58, which bettered the 1:59 he recorded for second place at the District 26-5A gathering one week earlier.
Wrase’s regional 1600 time was 4:38, far off the 4:28 run at district and was seventh.
The top four places at Area advance to regional.
Conner Ramsey and Bo Buchanan were near misses for regional when they placed fifth in their field events.
Ramsey bested himself in the shotput with 50-1 versus 48-4, which had him fourth at district.
Buchanan pole vaulted 13-6, slightly off 14-0 that earned him third at district.
Makayla Foster was unable to represent the Lady Antlers at Area in the pole vault after suffering a knee injury in workouts Tuesday.
Foster, a junior, had qualified based on taking first place at district with 10-0.
The Class 5A Area Meet pitted qualifiers from District 25-5A against District 26-5A, and Region-IV competition is set Friday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
