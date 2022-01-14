Lady Spikes dominate Wimberley

Peterson Middle School eighth grade girls’ basketball teams had mixed success at Wimberley on Thursday, losing a game by three points and winning another by 10, while seventh grade teams easily won their home court games over Wimberley behind contributions from multiple players.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes fell 57-54 after leading 34-21 at halftime against Wimberley.
“We missed several block outs and had a few costly turnovers to let Wimberley go on a 25-5 run,” said head coach Liberty Davis.
The loss overshadowed a fine effort by Leilah Rodriguez, who scored 23 points and made 10 steals. Addie Kincaid pitched in 12 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Desire Alvarado recorded seven points and eight rebounds. Yazmine Lara scored six and made two steals. Ainsley Gilbreath had four points and three steals. Melina Campos added one point, as did Syrie Nicholas, who also pulled down three rebounds.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B defeated Wimberley 30-20.
Logan Pruitt and Coryn Bond each posted six points on the night and combined for four rebounds.
Four points apiece were from Mikayla Garces, Madison Garces, Katelyn Sanders and Abigayle Maloney.
Page Cowen finished the scoring with two points.
Steals leaders were Maloney with seven, Mikayla Garces with four and Madison Garces with three.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A team won 41-6 and limited Wimberley to three points in the first quarter and three in the third.
Ava Dominguez was high-point scorer with 13.
Six apiece were from Brooke Bailey and Antonella Brown.
Abigail Smithson and Morgan Landrum were good for four each.
Rhiley Miller, Brynn Lidiak, Audrey Nelson and Charlotte Copeland all pitched in two points.
Lady Spikes 7B
In the B Team game, the Lady Spikes won 40-10 over Wimberley.
Esther Evans had 12 points in the effort.
Khyla Brown scored eight. Rylan Adams and Savanna DiCicco followed with six each. Gracie Thomas recorded four, while two apiece were from Julia Veurink and Emery Davila.
The Lady Spikes taken on Boerne South Thursday, with the eighth graders hosting and seventh graders on the road.
