Pirates scratched by Bobcats

The modest win streak Center Point had going was halted by Comfort when the two schools met in a boys’ non-district basketball game Tuesday at Pirate Gym.
The visiting Bobcats left with an 84-32 win that leveled the Pirates early season mark at 2-2. Center Point had won two straight, and showed some early fight that could not be sustained.
“Comfort was more aggressive than us, and we could not handle the pressure. Comfort is by far the best team we have faced,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
Part of the scrappiness displayed by Center came in the first half when the Pirates found themselves down 9-0, only to slice their way back into contention to trail 12-10. Comfort, however went on its own run when it outscored the Pirates 13-0 at one stretch to boast a halftime lead of 37-17.
Jaron Cooper split his team high 12 points between seven in the first half and five in the second, including a three-pointer in each half.
Nick Davidson scored four of his eight points in the third, and Jose Gallegos hit one of his two treys in the fourth to bring an end to Comfort’s 19-0 outburst that began the final period.
CENTER POINT PIRATES BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Comfort 84, Center Point 32
CP -- 10 7 11 4 -- 32
Comfort -- 23 14 20 27 -- 84
CENTER POINT – Jaron Cooper 3-2-0-12, Nick Davidson 4-0-0-8, Jose Gallegos 0-2-1-7, Derrick Dominguez 0-1-0-3, Gabe Ceniceros 1-0-0-2
COMFORT – Hernandez 6-1-0-15, Aguirre 6-0-0-12, Stedward 2-1-4-11, Engleman 5-0-0-10, Gilliland 4-0-0-8, Zapata 3-0-0-6, Rodriguez 3-0-0-6, Campos 2-0-1-5, Lozano 1-1-0-5, Southwick 2-0-0-4, Dyan 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Comfort 37, Center Point 17
Free Throws: CP -- 1 of 2 (50-percent); Comfort -- 5of 11 (45.4-percent)
3-pointers: CP – Cooper (2), Gallegos (2), Dominguez (1) Comfort – Hernandez (1), Lozano (1), Steward (1)
