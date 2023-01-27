Pirates fall to D'Hanis

Center Point was limited to single numbers in each quarter of its non-district basketball game played against D'Hanis at Pirate Gym on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The final score was 60-22 in favor of the Cowboys, which allowed D'Hanis a sweep in two contests this season. The Cowboys defeated the Pirates 66-28 back in December.
Derrick Dominguez picked up 10 of the Pirates points.
Nick Davidson pitched in seven points, Jerymah Vela added three and Joe Castaneda recorded two.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v D’HANIS
Tuesday, Jan. 24
D’Hanis 60, Center Point 22
Center Point – 4 4 5 9 -- 22
D’Hanis -- 22 16 10 12 -- 60
CENTER POINT – Derrick Dominguez 2-2-0-10, Nick Davidson m2-0-3-7, Jerymah Vela 0-1-0-3, Joe Castaneda 1-0-0-2
D’HANIS – Dalton 6-1-2-17, Herrera 7-0-1-15, Reyes 3-0-1-7, Arnett 0-2-0-6, Perez 3-0-0-6, Garcia 1-1-0-5, Zachry 0-1-1-4
Halftime: D’Hanis 38, Center Point 8
Free Throws: Center Point – 3 of 9 (33.3-percent); D’Hanis – 5 of 10 (50-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Dominguez (2), Vela (1); D’Hanis – Arnett (2), Garcia (1), Dalton (1), Zachry (1)
