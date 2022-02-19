Antlers can't scale Heights

Tivy’s rough patch continued Friday when the second round of the District 26-5A boys soccer schedule began with a 3-0 loss against Alamo Heights at Antler Stadium.
The setback marked the team’s fourth straight loss and second consecutive shutout defeat. Both blankings have come against the district’s top two teams, which are the Mules and Dripping Springs. The Antlers settled in at 7-6-3 overall and 3-4-2 in district after having begun league competition 3-0-2.
Alamo Heights earned two of their goals in the first half and added one in the second.
Chris Tienda gave a solid effort at goalie by making seven saves for the Antlers.
“Dripping Springs and Heights are 1-2 and although we played solidly enough against them, we got no points. Now we are sitting in fifth (place) and going to battle for the third and fourth spots, but if we take care of business like I know we can, we can challenge for a playoff,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker. “We got caught up playing too much on one side of the field against Heights, and it was hard to process when you’re down 3-0. We started facing pressure after their first goal which was caused by our miscommunication. We need to regain our confidence, have fun and cut loose and step up against Boerne Champion, Lehman (Kyle), Johnson (Buda), Seguin and Veterans Memorial."
The Antlers look to get back on the right track at San Antonio Veterans Memorial Tuesday, where they will face the eighth place Patriots.
